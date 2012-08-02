FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Brazil beat Italy 2-0 in men's beach volleyball Pool A - result
August 2, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Brazil beat Italy 2-0 in men's beach volleyball Pool A - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil beat Italy 2-0 at Horse
Guards Parade in London in the Olympic men's beach volleyball
Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
    Brazil leads Pool A with 6 points.
    Italy is second with 4 points and Austria is third with 3
points after the most recent match.
 Results Table
 Cerutti/Rego (Brazil) 2 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 0  
 
 STANDINGS 
                                      P W D L F A Pts 
1. Cerutti/Rego (Brazil)              3 3 0 0 6 1 6   
2. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy)               3 1 0 2 2 4 4   
3. Doppler/Horst (Austria)            2 1 0 1 3 2 3   
4. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)  
Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) v Doppler/Horst (Austria)
(1900) London

