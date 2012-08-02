Olympics-Brazil beat Italy 2-0 in men's beach volleyball Pool A - result

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil beat Italy 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. Brazil leads Pool A with 6 points. Italy is second with 4 points and Austria is third with 3 points after the most recent match. Results Table Cerutti/Rego (Brazil) 2 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Cerutti/Rego (Brazil) 3 3 0 0 6 1 6 2. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 3 1 0 2 2 4 4 3. Doppler/Horst (Austria) 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 4. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) v Doppler/Horst (Austria) (1900) London