LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Olympic men's beach volleyball Pool A results on Thursday. Brazil and Switzerland will go through to the next round. Results Table Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 2 Doppler/Horst (Austria) 0 Cerutti/Rego (Brazil) 2 Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Cerutti/Rego (Brazil) 3 3 0 0 6 1 6 2. Heuscher/Bellaguarda (Switzerland) 3 1 0 2 2 4 4 3. Nicolai/Lupo (Italy) 3 1 0 2 2 4 4 4. Doppler/Horst (Austria) 3 1 0 2 3 4 4