FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Beach volleyball-Germans beat Brazil to win men's gold
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Beach volleyball-Germans beat Brazil to win men's gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germans Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann won Olympic gold in the men’s beach volleyball by beating Brazilians Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti 23-21 16-21 16-14, becoming the first European team to win an Olympic beach volleyball title.

Brazil and the United States were the only two nations to have won gold in the men’s event until now. The same two nations plus Australia have won all golds in the women’s event since the sport made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.