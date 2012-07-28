FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Russia beat China 2-1 in women's beach volleyball
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Russia beat China 2-1 in women's beach volleyball

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia beat China 2-1 at Horse
Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's Beach volleyball
Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Russia leads the Olympic women's Beach volleyball Pool B
round with 2 points.
   
 Results Table
 
 China 1 Russia 2  
 STANDINGS 
                                 P W D L F A Pts 
1. Vasina/Vozakova (Russia)      1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
2. Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland)    0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
2. Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
4. Zhang X/Xue C (China)         1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland) v Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece)
(2000) London

