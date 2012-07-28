Olympics-Russia beat China 2-1 in women's beach volleyball

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Russia beat China 2-1 at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's Beach volleyball Pool B at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Russia leads the Olympic women's Beach volleyball Pool B round with 2 points. Results Table China 1 Russia 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Vasina/Vozakova (Russia) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 2. Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Zhang X/Xue C (China) 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Kuhn/Zumkehr (Switzerland) v Arvaniti/Tsiartsiani (Greece) (2000) London