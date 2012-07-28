Olympics-Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 in women's beach volleyball Pool A

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Germany leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool A round with 2 points. Results Table Germany 2 Czech Republic 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Holtwick/Semmler (Germany) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2. Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2. Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) v Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) (1630) London