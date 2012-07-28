FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 in women's beach volleyball Pool A
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0 in women's beach volleyball Pool A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany beat Czech Republic 2-0
at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's beach
volleyball Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Germany leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool A
round with 2 points.
    
 Results Table
 Germany 2 Czech Republic 0
 STANDINGS 
                                        P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Holtwick/Semmler (Germany)           1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
 2. Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius)       0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
 2. Larissa/Juliana (Brazil)             0 0 0 0 0 0 0   
 4. Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0   
 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) v Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius)
(1630) London

