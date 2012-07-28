FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's beach volleyball pool C results
July 28, 2012 / 11:11 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's beach volleyball pool C results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States beat Australia
2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in match 6 of the Olympic
women's Beach volleyball pool C at the 2012 London Games on
Saturday.
    The United States leads the Olympic women's Beach volleyball
pool C round with 2 points. Czech Republic is currently second
with 2 points and Austria is third with 1 point after the most
recent match.
    
Results Table
May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) 2 Cook/Hinchley (Australia)   
       0  
Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) 2 D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger
(Austria) 1
      
STANDINGS 
                                       P W D L F A Pts 
1. May-Treanor/Walsh (United States)   1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
2. Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic)   1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
3. D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
4. Cook/Hinchley (Australia)           1 0 0 1 0 2 1
       
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)      
D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) v Cook/Hinchley (Australia) 
       (2100)  
May-Treanor/Walsh (United States)   v Slukova/Kolocova (Czech
Republic) (2200)  

 (Editing By Todd Eastham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
