Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The United States leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool D round with 2 points. Spain is second with 2 points and The Netherlands is third with 1 point after the most recent match. Results Table Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0 van Iersel/Keizer(Netherlands) 1 Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Kessy/Ross (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 2. Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain) 1 1 0 0 2 1 2 3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 1 0 0 1 0 2 1 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain) v Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) (1000) Kessy/Ross (United States) v van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) (2200)