Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results
July 29, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) -    LONDON, July 29
(Reuters) - The United States leads the Olympic women's beach
volleyball Pool D round with 2 points. Spain is second with 2
points and The Netherlands is third with 1 point after the most
recent match.

 Results Table
 
 Kessy/Ross (United States) 2  Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0  
 van Iersel/Keizer(Netherlands) 1  Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain) 2
 
    
 STANDINGS 
                                    P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Kessy/Ross (United States)      1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
 2. Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain)     1 1 0 0 2 1 2   
 3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
 4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)        1 0 0 1 0 2 1
       
 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Fernandez/Baquerizo (Spain)  v Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)       
(1000)  
 Kessy/Ross (United States) v van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands)
(2200)

