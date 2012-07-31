FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Spain beat Argentina 2-0 in women's beach volleyball
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Spain beat Argentina 2-0 in women's beach volleyball

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jul 31 (Reuters) - Spain beat Argentina 2-0 in the
Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool D on Tuesday.
Spain leads Pool D with 4 points.

    Results Table
 
Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                   P W D L F A Pts 
1. Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain)       2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
2. Kessy/Ross (United States)      1 1 0 0 2 0 2   
3. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)        2 0 0 2 0 4 2   
4. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1   
TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kessy/Ross (United States) v van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands)
(2200) London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.