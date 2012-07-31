Olympics-Spain beat Argentina 2-0 in women's beach volleyball

LONDON, Jul 31 (Reuters) - Spain beat Argentina 2-0 in the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool D on Tuesday. Spain leads Pool D with 4 points. Results Table Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 2. Kessy/Ross (United States) 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2 4. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1 0 0 1 1 2 1 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Kessy/Ross (United States) v van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) (2200) London