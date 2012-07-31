Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States beat The Netherlands 2-1 in a women's beach volleyball Pool D match on Wednesday. Results Table Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1 Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 2. Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 2 0 0 2 2 4 2 4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 2 0 0 2 0 4 2 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) v Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) (1000) Kessy/Ross (United States) v Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) (1530)