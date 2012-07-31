FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool D results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The United States beat The
Netherlands 2-1 in a women's beach volleyball Pool D match on
Wednesday.

 Results Table
 Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 1 
 Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain)  2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)        0 

 STANDINGS 
                                    P W D L F A Pts 
 1. Kessy/Ross (United States)      2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
 2. Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain)       2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
 3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 2 0 0 2 2 4 2   
 4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)        2 0 0 2 0 4 2   

 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
 van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) v Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 
(1000)  
 Kessy/Ross (United States) v Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) (1530)

