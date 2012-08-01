Olympics-Germany beat Mauritius in women's beach volleyball Pool A - result

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany beat Mauritius 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool A at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Germany leads the Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool A round with 5 points. Brazil is currently second with 4 points and Czech Republic is third with 3 points. Results Table Holtwick/Semmler (Germany) 2 Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Holtwick/Semmler (Germany) 3 2 0 1 4 2 5 2. Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 3. Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic) 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 4. Li Yuk Lo/Rigobert (Mauritius) 3 0 0 3 0 6 3 WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Larissa/Juliana (Brazil) v Klapalova/Hajeckova (Czech Republic) (1430) London