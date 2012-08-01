FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool C results
August 1, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool C results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Olympic women's beach volleyball
Pool C results on Wednesday. The United States and the Czech
Republic will go through to the next round.
    
 May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) 2 D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger
(Austria) 1  
 Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) 2 Cook/Hinchley (Australia)  
        1  

                                        P W D L F A Pts 
 1. May-Treanor/Walsh (United States)   3 3 0 0 6 1 6   
 2. Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic)   3 2 0 1 4 4 5   
 3. D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) 3 1 0 2 4 5 4   
 4. Cook/Hinchley (Australia)           3 0 0 3 2 6 3

