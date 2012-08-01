Olympics-Women's beach volleyball Pool C results

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Olympic women's beach volleyball Pool C results on Wednesday. The United States and the Czech Republic will go through to the next round. Results Table May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) 2 D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) 1 Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) 2 Cook/Hinchley (Australia) 1 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. May-Treanor/Walsh (United States) 3 3 0 0 6 1 6 2. Slukova/Kolocova (Czech Republic) 3 2 0 1 4 4 5 3. D. Schwaiger/S. Schwaiger (Austria) 3 1 0 2 4 5 4 4. Cook/Hinchley (Australia) 3 0 0 3 2 6 3