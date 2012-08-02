Olympics-The Netherlands beat Argentina in the women's beach volleyball Pool D

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat Argentina 2-0 at Horse Guards Parade in London in Match 31 of the women's beach volleyball pool d at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. Results Table van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Kessy/Ross (United States) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 2. Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) 2 2 0 0 4 1 4 3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 3 1 0 2 4 4 4 4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 3 0 0 3 0 6 3 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Kessy/Ross (United States) v Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) (1530) London