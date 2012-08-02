FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-The Netherlands beat Argentina in the women's beach volleyball Pool D
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 11:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-The Netherlands beat Argentina in the women's beach volleyball Pool D

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Netherlands beat Argentina 2-0 at
Horse Guards Parade in London in Match 31 of the women's beach
volleyball pool d at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.

Results Table
van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 2 Gallay/Zonta (Argentina) 0  
STANDINGS 
                                   P W D L F A Pts 
1. Kessy/Ross (United States)      2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
2. Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain)       2 2 0 0 4 1 4   
3. van Iersel/Keizer (Netherlands) 3 1 0 2 4 4 4   
4. Gallay/Zonta (Argentina)        3 0 0 3 0 6 3   

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
Kessy/Ross (United States) v Liliana/Baquerizo (Spain) (1530)
London

