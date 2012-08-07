FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. women upset Brazilian favourites
August 7, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. women upset Brazilian favourites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - American beach volleyball pair Jennifer Kessy and April Ross beat the reigning world champions, Juliana Felisberta and Larissa Franca of Brazil, in their Olympic semi-final on Tuesday to set up an all-American women’s final.

It was the first major upset of the event and a crushing outcome for Juliana and Larissa, who have won every trophy available except for an Olympic medal.

Ross and Kessy, who were world champions in 2009, beat the Brazilians by two sets to one on a score of 15-21 21-19 15-12.

They will face compatriots Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh in the final on Wednesday.

May-Treanor and Walsh are the only pair to have successfully defended an Olympic beach volleyball title since the sport made its Games debut in 1996. They won gold in Athens in 2004 and again in Beijing in 2008. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Michael Holden)

