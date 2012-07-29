Olympics-Men's volleyball Group A results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Bulgaria leads the Olympic men's volleyball Group A round with 3 points. Argentina is currently second with 3 points and Poland is third with 3 points after the most recent match. Results Table Italy 1 Poland 3 Australia 0 Argentina 3 Britain 0 Bulgaria 3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Bulgaria 1 1 0 3 0 3 2. Argentina 1 1 0 3 0 3 3. Poland 1 1 0 3 1 3 4. Italy 1 0 1 1 3 1 5. Australia 1 0 1 0 3 0 6. Britain 1 0 1 0 3 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Poland v Bulgaria (1030) Italy v Argentina (1345) Britain v Australia (1900)