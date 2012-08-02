Olympics-Germany beat Serbia in the men's volleyball Group B

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany beat Serbia 3-2 at Earls Court in London in match 13 of the Olympic men's volleyball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Thursday. The United States leads the Olympic men's Volleyball group b round with 6 points. Brazil is currently second with 6 points and Serbia is third with 4 points after the most recent match. Results Table Serbia 2 Germany 3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. U.S. 2 2 0 6 0 6 2. Brazil 2 2 0 6 0 6 3. Serbia 3 1 2 5 7 4 4. Russia 2 1 1 3 3 3 5. Germany 3 1 2 3 8 2 6. Tunisia 2 0 2 1 6 0 THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT) Russia v Tunisia (1345) Brazil v U.S. (1900)