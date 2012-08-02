FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Germany beat Serbia in the men's volleyball Group B
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Germany beat Serbia in the men's volleyball Group B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Germany beat Serbia 3-2 at Earls
Court in London in match 13 of the Olympic men's volleyball
Group B at the 2012 London Games on Thursday.
    The United States leads the Olympic men's Volleyball group b
round with 6 points.
    Brazil is currently second with 6 points and Serbia is third
with 4 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Serbia 2 Germany 3  

    STANDINGS 
           P W L F A Pts 
1. U.S.    2 2 0 6 0 6   
2. Brazil  2 2 0 6 0 6   
3. Serbia  3 1 2 5 7 4   
4. Russia  2 1 1 3 3 3   
5. Germany 3 1 2 3 8 2   
6. Tunisia 2 0 2 1 6 0   

    THURSDAY, AUGUST 2 FIXTURES (GMT)
Russia v Tunisia (1345)  
Brazil v U.S.    (1900)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
