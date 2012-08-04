Olympics-Poland beat Britain in the men's volleyball group a - results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Poland beat Britain 3-0 at Earls Court in London in the Olympic men's volleyball Group A on Saturday. Bulgaria leads the Olympic men's volleyball Group A with 9 points. Poland is currently second with 9 points and Italy is third with 6 points after the most recent match. Results Table Britain 0 Poland 3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Bulgaria 3 3 0 9 1 9 2. Poland 4 3 1 10 4 9 3. Italy 3 2 1 7 4 6 4. Argentina 3 1 2 4 6 3 5. Australia 3 1 2 3 6 3 6. Britain 4 0 4 0 12 0 SATURDAY, AUGUST 4 FIXTURES (GMT) Australia v Italy (1345) Argentina v Bulgaria (1900)