Olympics-Australia beat Poland in the men's volleyball Group A - results

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australia beat Poland 3-1 at Earls Court in London in the Olympic men's volleyball Group A on Monday. Bulgaria leads the Olympic men's volleyball group a with 9 points. Poland is currently second with 9 points and Italy is third with 8 points after the most recent match. Results Table Australia 3 Poland 1 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Bulgaria 4 3 1 10 4 9 2. Poland 5 3 2 11 7 9 3. Italy 4 3 1 10 6 8 4. Australia 5 2 3 8 10 7 5. Argentina 4 2 2 7 7 6 6. Britain 4 0 4 0 12 0 MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Italy v Bulgaria (1345) Britain v Argentina (1545)