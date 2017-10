LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Brazil beat Germany 3-0 in an Olympic men's volleyball Group B match on Monday. The United States, Brazil, Russia and Germany will go through to the next round. Results Table Brazil 3 Germany 0 U.S. 3 Tunisia 0 Russia 3 Serbia 0 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. U.S. 5 4 1 14 4 13 2. Brazil 5 4 1 13 5 11 3. Russia 5 4 1 12 5 11 4. Germany 5 2 3 6 11 5 5. Serbia 5 1 4 7 13 5 6. Tunisia 5 0 5 1 15 0