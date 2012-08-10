FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil crush Italy to reach volleyball final
August 10, 2012 / 8:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil crush Italy to reach volleyball final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil reached their third straight Olympic men’s volleyball final as they romped past Italy 3-0 on Friday.

The world’s top ranked team, who won gold in Athens before picking up silver in Beijing, will face Russia on Sunday after demolishing their semi-final opponents 25-21 25-12 25-21 in front of a raucous crowd at Earls Court.

It was a tight first set with both teams going toe-to-toe before Brazil stepped it up in the second and closed it out comfortably.

Italy, who were a surprise package in the last four after beating defending champions the United States in the quarters, will face Bulgaria in the bronze-medal match. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Michael Holden)

