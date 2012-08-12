Olympics-Volleyball-Italy beat Bulgaria to win men's bronze

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Italy beat Bulgaria 3-1 to win the Olympic men’s volleyball bronze on Sunday, their fourth volleyball medal in the last five Games.

Captain Cristian Savani top scored for Italy with 23 points in a 25-19 23-25 25-22 25-21 victory.

“Not everyone is able to win an Olympic medal. We have been really good at pulling our teeth from the beginning to the end,” Savani told reporters.

Brazil face Russia for the gold medal later on Sunday. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)