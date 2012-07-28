FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-United States beats S.Korea 3-1 in women's volleyball
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 9:31 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-United States beats S.Korea 3-1 in women's volleyball

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States beat South
Korea 3-1 at Earls Court in London in match 5 of the Olympic
women's Volleyball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    China leads the Olympic women's Volleyball group b round
with 3 points. The United States is currently second with 3
points and Turkey and Brazil are equal third with 0 points after
the most recent match.
    
Results Table
U.S.  3 Korea  1  
China 3 Serbia 1
      
STANDINGS 
           P W L F A Pts 
1.  China  1 1 0 3 1 3   
2.  U.S.   1 1 0 3 1 3   
3.  Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0   
3=. Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0   
5.  Korea  1 0 1 1 3 0   
6.  Serbia 1 0 1 1 3 0
       
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
China  v Turkey (0830)  
Serbia v Korea  (1030)  
U.S.   v Brazil (1545)  

 (Editing By Todd Eastham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
