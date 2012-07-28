Olympics-United States beats S.Korea 3-1 in women's volleyball

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States beat South Korea 3-1 at Earls Court in London in match 5 of the Olympic women's Volleyball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. China leads the Olympic women's Volleyball group b round with 3 points. The United States is currently second with 3 points and Turkey and Brazil are equal third with 0 points after the most recent match. Results Table U.S. 3 Korea 1 China 3 Serbia 1 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. China 1 1 0 3 1 3 2. U.S. 1 1 0 3 1 3 3. Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 5. Korea 1 0 1 1 3 0 6. Serbia 1 0 1 1 3 0 MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) China v Turkey (0830) Serbia v Korea (1030) U.S. v Brazil (1545) (Editing By Todd Eastham)