UPDATE 1-Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil win women's volleyball gold medal

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil survived a shaky start to upset the United States and retain the Olympic women’s volleyball title they won four years ago in Beijing.

The U.S.7, ranked number one in the world, handed their opponents a volleyball schooling in the first set, but Brazil, who saved six match points in their quarter-final against Russia, kept their composure to turn the match on its head.

Led by the Jaqueline Carvalho, who top-scored in the match with 18 points, Brazil claimed their second women’s volleyball title with a 11-25 25-17 25-20 25-17 victory.

Brazil fans were rocking in the aisles of the Earls Court arena as their team completed a rousing victory that they hope will be the first part of a golden volleyball double with their men’s team playing Russia in the final on Sunday.

Japan beat South Korea 3-0 earlier on Saturday to win bronze.