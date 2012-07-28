FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Japan beat Algeria 3-0 in women's volleyball Group A
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Japan beat Algeria 3-0 in women's volleyball Group A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan beat Algeria 3-0 at Earls
Court in London in match 1 of the Olympic women's Volleyball
Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
    Japan leads the Olympic women's volleyball Group A round
with 2 points.
    
 Results Table
 Algeria 0 Japan 3
 STANDINGS 
                       P W L F A Pts 
 1.  Japan              1 1 0 3 0 2   
 2.  Algeria            1 0 1 0 3 1   
 3.  Russia             0 0 0 0 0 0   
 3=. Italy              0 0 0 0 0 0   
 3=. Britain            0 0 0 0 0 0   
 3=. Dominican Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0   
 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Britain v Russia             (1345)  
 Italy   v Dominican Republic (1545)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
