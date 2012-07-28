Olympics-Japan beat Algeria 3-0 in women's volleyball Group A

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan beat Algeria 3-0 at Earls Court in London in match 1 of the Olympic women's Volleyball Group A at the 2012 London Games on Saturday. Japan leads the Olympic women's volleyball Group A round with 2 points. Results Table Algeria 0 Japan 3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Japan 1 1 0 3 0 2 2. Algeria 1 0 1 0 3 1 3. Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Dominican Republic 0 0 0 0 0 0 SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Britain v Russia (1345) Italy v Dominican Republic (1545)