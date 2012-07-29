FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's volleyball group B results; China leads
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's volleyball group B results; China leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil beat Turkey 3-2 at Earls
Court in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's volleyball
group B at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.
    China leads the Olympic women's Volleyball group B round
with 3 points.
    The United States is currently second with 3 points and
Brazil is third with 2 points after the most recent match.

        
Results Table
Brazil 3 Turkey 2  
U.S.   3 South Korea  1  
China  3 Serbia 1
      
STANDINGS 
          P W L F A Pts 
1. China  1 1 0 3 1 3   
2. U.S.   1 1 0 3 1 3   
3. Brazil 1 1 0 3 2 2   
4. Turkey 1 0 1 2 3 1   
5. Korea  1 0 1 1 3 0   
6. Serbia 1 0 1 1 3 0 
      
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
China  v Turkey (0830)  
Serbia v Korea  (1030)  
U.S.   v Brazil (1545)  

 (Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
