Olympics-Brazil beat China in the women's volleyball Group B - results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Brazil beat China in the women's volleyball Group B - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil beat China 3-2 at Earls Court
in London in the Olympic women's volleyball Group B at the 2012
London Games on Friday.
    The United States leads the Olympic women's volleyball Group
B with 9 points.
    China is currently second with 7 points and South Korea is
third with 6 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Brazil 3 China 2  

    STANDINGS 
          P W L F A  Pts 
1. U.S.   3 3 0 9 2  9   
2. China  4 2 2 8 8  7   
3. Korea  3 2 1 7 4  6   
4. Brazil 4 2 2 7 10 4   
5. Turkey 3 1 2 6 6  4   
6. Serbia 3 0 3 2 9  0   

    FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Turkey v Korea  (1345)  
U.S.   v Serbia (1900)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
