Olympics-Brazil beat China in the women's volleyball Group B - results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil beat China 3-2 at Earls Court in London in the Olympic women's volleyball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Friday. The United States leads the Olympic women's volleyball Group B with 9 points. China is currently second with 7 points and South Korea is third with 6 points after the most recent match. Results Table Brazil 3 China 2 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. U.S. 3 3 0 9 2 9 2. China 4 2 2 8 8 7 3. Korea 3 2 1 7 4 6 4. Brazil 4 2 2 7 10 4 5. Turkey 3 1 2 6 6 4 6. Serbia 3 0 3 2 9 0 FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Turkey v Korea (1345) U.S. v Serbia (1900)