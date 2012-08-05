FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Dominican Republic beat Algeria in the women's volleyball Group A - result
August 5, 2012

Olympics-Dominican Republic beat Algeria in the women's volleyball Group A - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dominican Republic beat Algeria 3-0 at
Earls Court in London in the Olympic women's volleyball group a 
on Sunday.
    Russia leads the Olympic women's volleyball group a with 12
points.
    Italy is currently second with 12 points and Japan is third
with 6 points after the most recent match.

    Results Table
 
Algeria 0 Dominican Republic 3  

    STANDINGS 
                      P W L F  A  Pts 
1. Russia             4 4 0 12 2  12  
2. Italy              4 4 0 12 2  12  
3. Japan              4 2 2 8  6  6   
4. Dominican Republic 5 2 3 8  9  6   
5. Britain            4 1 3 3  11 2   
6. Algeria            5 0 5 2  15 1   

    SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Britain v Japan  (1345)  
Italy   v Russia (1545)

