Olympics-Dominican Republic beat Algeria in the women's volleyball Group A - result

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dominican Republic beat Algeria 3-0 at Earls Court in London in the Olympic women's volleyball group a on Sunday. Russia leads the Olympic women's volleyball group a with 12 points. Italy is currently second with 12 points and Japan is third with 6 points after the most recent match. Results Table Algeria 0 Dominican Republic 3 STANDINGS P W L F A Pts 1. Russia 4 4 0 12 2 12 2. Italy 4 4 0 12 2 12 3. Japan 4 2 2 8 6 6 4. Dominican Republic 5 2 3 8 9 6 5. Britain 4 1 3 3 11 2 6. Algeria 5 0 5 2 15 1 SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Britain v Japan (1345) Italy v Russia (1545)