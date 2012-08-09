FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil crush Japan to reach final
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Volleyball-Brazil crush Japan to reach final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil banished the memory of their poor form early in the tournament to reach the final of the Olympic women’s volleyball with an easy victory over Japan at Earls Court on Thursday.

Since losing two pool games, to the U.S. and South Korea, the reigning champions have found their form and were far too classy for Japan, winning 25-18 25-15 25-18 in front of hundreds of their noisy fans decked out in yellow and green.

Jaqueline Carvalho thumped home the winning point to spark wild celebrations as the south Americans set up a repeat of the 2008 Olympic final against the U.S.

Japan will play off against South Korea for the bronze medal.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.