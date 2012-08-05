Olympics-Volleyball-Crowd favourite GB women slide out of Games

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Home favourites Britain went out of the women’s Olympic volleyball tournament against a far superior Japan, who outclassed them at the net and crucially in ball reception.

Despite some impressive spiking from Britain’s Ciara Michel, the far more experienced Japanese team, ranked fifth in the world versus a GB side ranked 69th, took the match in three straight sets 25-19, 25-14, 25-12, with Britain never really posing a threat.

Japanese coach Masayoshi Manabe praised an improving British team at their first top flight international competition and British captain Lynne Beattie said she felt the team had met expectations by taking a win off 16th ranked Algeria in GB’s second match and putting up a fight against Japan.

“We go away from this tournament feeling like we can stick with the best teams in the world,” Beattie told reporters after the match.

Algeria slid out of the tournament earlier on Sunday after a loss in three straight sets to 11th ranked Dominican Republic, who advance to the quarter finals of pool A along with Russia, Italy and Japan.

Each GB point received a rousing cheer from the home fans and the team held up a handmade thank you message to fans after the match, taking applause from the four corners of the Earl’s Court venue in west London.

Still to come in the closing phases, ninth-ranked Russia take on fourth-ranked Italy hoping to top pool A, while world number one group B leader USA will tussle with eighth-ranked Turkey and defending Olympic champions Brazil meet seventh-ranked Serbia.

Serbia is essentially out after losing all four of its pool B matches, while Turkey and Brazil have each lost two and are fighting for the last of the four qualifying places in group A.

Earlier on Sunday, China squeaked past South Korea 3 sets to 2. (Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Jason Neely)