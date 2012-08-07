Olympics-Water polo-British men hope Olympics will buoy sport

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s water polo players hope the Olympics hype will rebuild the sport’s standing in the country of its birth, helping to push British water polo back into the picture after 90 years out in the cold.

“You are the inventors, so you have to come back again,” said Hungarian Zoltan Kasas, a silver medallist in the sport at the 1972 Olympics, and currently on the coaching staff of Britain’s men’s team.

Water polo was developed in the nineteenth century in Britain and is one of the oldest team events in the Games, introduced at the 1900 Olympics in Paris, where a British team won gold. Britain went on to win three more golds, the last in 1920, but has not made it to the podium since.

When the British men’s team stepped into the arena ten days ago, it was the country’s first Olympic appearance in water polo since 1956. The sport has been dominated by water polo-mad Hungary for generations.

“I hope it inspires a generation, really, to continue, and hopefully we can start getting closer to these teams,” said Britain’s Rob Parker, who was Britain’s top scorer in the tournament.

Each match was watched by an often lively crowd of 5,000 people in what is an intimate aquatic theatre, plus British viewers had the rare option of watching the sport on terrestrial television.

NO WINS

The men’s team didn’t win any of their five group stage matches, meaning they were knocked out of the tournament on Monday, but Parker said their Olympic campaign had been a success of sorts.

“I think we’ve held our own at times,” he said, indeed the British men were ahead of favourites Serbia at one point early in their group stage match, before the Beijing bronze-medallists raced away to a comprehensive victory.

“Our philosophy was just to try and enjoy it and embrace every single moment because we’re never going to play in front of 5,000 home fans again.”

The Olympic water polo arena is temporary and will be dismantled after the Games. Britain’s largest pools have substantially lower capacities.

Kasas, who knows a thing or two about water polo after teaching his triple-gold winning son Tamas to play, believes Britain have the potential to qualify for the next Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“We need to keep this team together because this is a young team, but they are talented, they play for different clubs in Europe,” he said.

The aim is to make it to Rio, said Parker, hoping his team mates would keep playing for professional teams abroad, like he will in Spain, to help achieve the dream.

“We need people in the top class leagues. You look at the Montenegrin League, the Serbian League, the Hungarian League, all these teams we played, they’re all professional leagues and we need all our players there to be able to get to that level,” he said.

British players prepared for the Games by playing in the professional leagues in countries such as Hungary, Italy and Spain, backed by the governing body, British Swimming.

“The boys played well and even against such a strong team like Montenegro, they made them work very hard to try to score. They’ve made good progress,” Kasas said.

His attention will now turn to watching his son attempt to win gold with Hungary for a fourth consecutive time. (Editing by Matt Falloon)