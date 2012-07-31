FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Water polo-Royal rumble excites prince despite loss
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 6:56 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Water polo-Royal rumble excites prince despite loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - An appearance in the stands from Prince William inspired Britain’s unheralded water polo team to a brave early display against Serbia before the hot favourites for Olympic gold raced away to a 21-7 victory.

Britain, only competing because of host nation status and regarded as the tournament underdogs, even took the lead against the European champions and bronze medallists in Beijing before succumbing to Serbia’s formidable attack.

Having played water polo at school, Prince William was not fazed by the rough and tumble of a sport likened to rugby in water and cheered enthusiastically along with almost 5,000 other fans in the packed venue on Tuesday.

Serbia’s win propelled them to the top of Group B, which features the top four nations from the 2008 Games, while Britain languished at the bottom.

In the men’s event, 12 teams are split into two groups, with the top four from each group qualifying for the knockout stages.

Serbia stamped their mark on the contest on Sunday after beating Hungary, the most successful water polo nation in Olympic history and going for their fourth successive gold, by 14 goals to 10. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.