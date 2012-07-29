FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2012 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Water polo-Serbia upset champions Hungary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Serbia upset defending champions Hungary in a thrilling early water polo group match on Sunday, powering to a 14-10 victory and signalling to the Hungarians that they a have a huge battle on their hands to win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

In a match fought out with the intensity of a final, the two favourites matched each other goal-for-goal in the first half, before European champions Serbia took command with a prolific third-quarter performance.

The defeat ended water polo super power Hungary’s unbeaten run of 17 games at the Olympics. They last lost a match 12 years ago in the group stages in Sydney.

The high-scoring match, full of the aggression and physicality for which the sport has been renowned since the 1956 “blood in the water” match, thrilled a stadium packed with 5,000 fans and each Hungarian goal prompted roars and chanting from a crowd awash with Hungarian flags.

The match was the first in Group B, the so-called “group of death” which features the top four-placed nations from the Beijing Games. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Ed Osmond)

