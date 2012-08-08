FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Water polo-Italy shatter Hungary's golden dream
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 8, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Water polo-Italy shatter Hungary's golden dream

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Italy beat reigning Olympic champions Hungary 11-9 in the quarter-finals of the men’s water polo tournament, crushing Hungarian hopes of a record fourth consecutive gold medal.

Italy’s battling performance called time on Hungary’s 12-year domination of Olympic water polo and booked the Italians a semi-final clash against gold-medal favourites Serbia on Friday.

Hungary, whose tournament got off to a shaky start, fought back in the final quarter against Italy to move within one goal of their opponents but the world champions scored twice in the final minute to seal the victory in a nail-biting battle. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.