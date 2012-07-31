Olympics-Montenegro beat Hungary 11-10 in the men's Water polo Group B

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Montenegro beat Hungary 11-10 at the Water Polo Arena in London in match 9 of the Olympic men's Water polo Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday. Romania leads the Olympic men's Water polo Group B. They are tied with Serbia, United States and Montenegro on 2 points, bu the Romanians are leading on goal difference. Results Table Hungary 10 Montenegro 11 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Romania 1 1 0 0 13 4 2 2. Serbia 1 1 0 0 14 10 2 3. U.S. 1 1 0 0 8 7 2 4. Montenegro 2 1 0 1 18 18 2 5. Hungary 2 0 0 2 20 25 0 6. Britain 1 0 0 1 4 13 0 TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Serbia v Britain (1720) U.S. v Romania (1840)