Olympics-Montenegro beat Hungary 11-10 in the men's Water polo Group B
July 31, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Montenegro beat Hungary 11-10 in the men's Water polo Group B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Montenegro beat Hungary 11-10 at the
Water Polo Arena in London in match 9 of the Olympic men's Water
polo Group B at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday.
    Romania leads the Olympic men's Water polo Group B.
    They are tied with Serbia, United States and Montenegro on 2
points, bu the Romanians are leading on goal difference.
    
    Results Table
 
    Hungary 10 Montenegro 11  
    
    STANDINGS 
              P W D L F  A  Pts 
1. Romania    1 1 0 0 13 4  2   
2. Serbia     1 1 0 0 14 10 2   
3. U.S.       1 1 0 0 8  7  2   
4. Montenegro 2 1 0 1 18 18 2   
5. Hungary    2 0 0 2 20 25 0   
6. Britain    1 0 0 1 4  13 0   

    TUESDAY, JULY 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Serbia v Britain (1720)  
U.S.   v Romania (1840)

