Olympics-Croatia beat Kazakhstan in men's water polo Group A - result

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Croatia beat Kazakhstan 12-4 at the Water Polo Arena in London in the Olympic men's water polo Group A at the 2012 London Games on Monday. Croatia leads the Olympic men's water polo Group A with 10 points. Spain is currently second with 6 points and Italy is third with 5 points. Results Table Kazakhstan 4 Croatia 12 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Croatia 5 5 0 0 50 29 10 2. Spain 4 3 0 1 45 32 6 3. Italy 4 2 1 1 30 29 5 4. Greece 4 1 1 2 33 30 3 5. Australia 4 1 0 3 27 36 2 6. Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 24 53 0 MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Greece v Australia (1020) Spain v Italy (1840)