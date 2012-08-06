FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Croatia beat Kazakhstan in men's water polo Group A - result
August 6, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Croatia beat Kazakhstan in men's water polo Group A - result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Croatia beat Kazakhstan 12-4 at
the Water Polo Arena in London in the Olympic men's water polo
Group A at the 2012 London Games on Monday.
    Croatia leads the Olympic men's water polo Group A with 10
points.
    Spain is currently second with 6 points and Italy is third
with 5 points.
    
 Results Table
 
 Kazakhstan 4 Croatia 12  
 STANDINGS 
               P W D L F  A  Pts 
 1. Croatia    5 5 0 0 50 29 10  
 2. Spain      4 3 0 1 45 32 6   
 3. Italy      4 2 1 1 30 29 5   
 4. Greece     4 1 1 2 33 30 3   
 5. Australia  4 1 0 3 27 36 2   
 6. Kazakhstan 5 0 0 5 24 53 0   
 MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
 Greece v Australia (1020)  
 Spain  v Italy     (1840)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
