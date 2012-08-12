Olympics-Water polo-Serbia edge out Montenegro to win bronze

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Serbia won the bronze medal in the Olympic men’s water polo on Sunday, beating Montenegro 12-11 in a repeat of the outcome of the third-place match in Beijing.

A late surge from Serbia reversed a three-goal deficit and they scored in the final minute of the game to deny the Montenegrins the medal after a fierce battle which saw referees hand out four red cards to the Serbians.

Croatia and Italy play in the gold medal match later on Sunday.