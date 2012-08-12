FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Water polo-Croatia beat Italy to win gold
August 12, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Water polo-Croatia beat Italy to win gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Croatia won gold in the men’s water polo tournament, overpowering Italy 8-6 to win the country’s first Olympic title in the sport since its gained independence from Yugoslavia.

The Croatians ran away with the match in the second half, with the Italians failing to threaten and struggling to find a way past the tournament’s top-ranked goalkeeper in Croatia’s Josip Pavic.

Both teams feature on the podium for the first time since 1996, when Croatia won silver and Italy took home bronze. Serbia won the bronze medal in a match against Montenegro played earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)

