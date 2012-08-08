Olympics-Water polo-Montenegro beat Spain to book place in semis

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Montenegro beat Spain 11-9 to book a place in the semi-finals of the men’s Olympic water polo tournament.

Montenegro let a four-goal lead slip in a tense fourth quarter but held on to give themselves a chance of winning the country’s first Olympic medal since it separated from Serbia in 2006.

Spain, who last medalled in the waterpolo in 1996 when they took home gold, got knocked out of the tournament at the same stage in 2008. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)