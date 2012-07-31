FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Water polo-Mighty Hungary under pressure
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 10:52 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Water polo-Mighty Hungary under pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Defending champions Hungary suffered their second loss in a row when they were beaten 11-10 by Montenegro on the second day of the men’s water polo competition on Tuesday.

Hungary, the most successful country in Olympic water polo and gunning for their fourth consecutive gold in London, showed their quality in the second half but it was not enough to overcome a determined Montenegrin team.

Hungary lost 14-10 to Serbia on Sunday to end a 12-year, 17- game unbeaten run at the Olympics and they are under pressure to progress with three group games left. The top four in the six-team group qualify for the knockout stages.

Two late penalties, one for either side, delighted an early morning crowd packed with Hungarian supporters, in an exciting end to a match in which the Hungarians hit the woodwork twice in the final minute of the game. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Ed oOsmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.