UPDATE 2-Olympics-Water polo-Mighty Hungary resurfaces in bid for gold

By Sarah Young

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Water polo heavyweights Hungary hammered the United States 11-6 on Monday to end the group stage on a high and show their rivals they will not relinquish their Olympic title without a fight.

Hungary, the most successful country in Olympic water polo and aiming for their fourth consecutive gold medal, opened the London tournament with losses to Serbia and then Montenegro, but recovered with wins over Britain and Romania, while defeat of the Americans showed there was plenty of life left.

“This is definitely the Hungary team of old,” said U.S. captain Tony Azevedo, who was part of the team that lost in the Beijing final to Hungary.

Hungary’s charismatic goalkeeper Zoltan Szecsi said the Olympic water polo tournament had now started for real.

“It’s an easy trap, to play very well at the beginning and to get blown up by the end,” he said, perhaps in a swipe at fierce rivals Serbia, who won Group B on the back of an unbeaten run.

“We are old, and we are the foxes,” Szesci said.

“You know the tale of the fox and the bird with the cheese? The bird has the cheese and fox says, ‘You sing very well. Oh yes? Yes, please sing for me. Lalala, and the cheese falls for the fox.'”

Serbia, who have dominated water polo’s biggest competitions over the last four years but are still missing an Olympic gold, demolished Romania 12-4 earlier to win their group, which gave the team confidence, said Serbia’s Filip Filipovic.

Hungary’s win lifted them into third place in the same group, booking them in for a quarter-final clash against reigning world champions Italy, who overtook Spain in the group standings by beating them 10-7 to take second place in the opposite pool, Group A.

Croatia defeated Kazakhstan 12-4 to top Group A, and with Montenegro finishing second in Group B after a 13-4 victory over Britain, this year’s tournament is being dominated by the states from the old federal Yugoslavia.

“Can you imagine if we didn’t separate 20 years ago what could happen?” Filipovic joked.

Serbia will face the Australia, the lowest-ranked qualifier from Group A, in the quarter finals which are scheduled for Wednesday, while Spain are drawn against Montenegro, and Croatia will play the U.S.

Italy’s Pietro Figlioli was undaunted by the prospect of meeting Hungary in the knock-out stages.

“They (Hungary) go out all guns blazing and the key is to the clamp them down at the beginning and make it a tough game all the way to the end,” he said.

Croatia also went through unbeaten from their pool, though it is regarded as the easier of the two groups, and centre forward Niksa Dobud said the knockout rounds were all that mattered.

“It don’t mean nothing before the quarter-finals. If we lose there, we go home,” Dobud said.

Australia stunned Greece 13-8 in their final group stage match, also on Monday, to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Australia had been languishing in fifth after a solitary victory over Kazakhstan, but the win saw them shoulder Greece out of the fourth and final qualification spot.

Australia raced away midway through the game and Greek captain Georgios Afroudakis had no complaints about the result.

“They deserve to go to the last eight,” Afroudakis, appearing at his fifth Olympics, said. “We go back home unhappy, but that’s sport.”

As well as Greece, home nation Britain, playing at the Olympics for the first time since 1956, Kazakhstan and Romania, were all eliminated from the tournament.