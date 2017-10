LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Spain beat Hungary 13-11 at the Water Polo Arena in the Olympic women's water polo Group A at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Results Table Spain 13 Hungary 11 STANDINGS P W D L F A Pts 1. Spain 3 2 1 0 33 26 5 2. U.S. 2 1 1 0 23 22 3 3. Hungary 3 1 0 2 35 37 2 4. China 2 0 0 2 16 22 0 FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT) China v U.S. (1840) London