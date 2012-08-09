Olympics-Water polo-Australia edge out Hungary to win bronze

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia won the bronze in the Olympic women’s water polo on Wednesday, beating Hungary 13-11 after the Australians almost allowed the medal to slip through their fingers when a last gasp steal by the Hungarians pushed the match to extra time.

A backshot in the last three seconds from Hungary’s Dora Antal equalised the match to take it to extra time after she stole the ball from Australia’s goalkeeper just as the Australians were counting down the clock.

Australia then scored twice in extra time in a nail-biting two additional periods.

Australia had looked to have the medal in the bag earlier on in the match, leading comfortably in the first half and surviving a late charge from the Hungarians.

The result is a repeat of the bronze medal match of the 2008 Games, where Australia prevailed.

The result means that Hungary will leave the London Olympics without a medal in water polo for the first time in 12 years.

Hungary’s men are the most successful Olympic water polo team of all time but their campaign to win four consecutive gold medals was ended in the quarter finals, while the women have not made the podium in the women’s event’s 12-year existence.

The gold medal match between Spain and the U.S. will be played later on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alison Williams)