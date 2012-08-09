FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women beat Spain for gold
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 9, 2012 / 8:36 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women beat Spain for gold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. beat Spain 8-5 to win the country’s first gold medal in women’s water polo, going one better than they did in Beijing to finally claim the sport’s top prize after 12 years of painful near-misses.

Spain, making their Olympic debut in the women’s event, kept up with the pace in the first quarter but were overpowered by a stronger American side from the second quarter and failed to look like a threat again.

American goal scoring ace Maggie Steffens, 19, put away five to cement her status as the tournament’s top scorer and a new force to be reckoned with in the women’s sport.

The youngster’s dazzling display in her first Olympics enabled her veteran Olympian team mates Brenda Villa and Heather Petri to bask in the golden glow at the top of the podium after their three previous Games yielded two silvers and a bronze.

Australia won the bronze medal after beating Hungary 13-11 in the third medal match earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.