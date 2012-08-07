FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women beat Australia for place in final
#Olympics News
August 7, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Water polo-U.S. women beat Australia for place in final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. women’s team booked a spot in the Olympic water polo final after defeating Australia 11-9 on Tuesday, a repeat of the outcome of a semi-final between the two in Beijing.

The Americans secured the win by scoring twice in extra time after the Australians equalised from a penalty in the last second of normal time.

The heated rivalry between the two teams, consistently the best two female sides in the world since the women’s game was introduced as an Olympic event in 2000, was clearly on show.

The chance for a shot at the gold medal delighted American Olympic veterans Brenda Villa and Heather Petri, who are both playing in their fourth and final Games having already earned two silvers and a bronze. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 7933; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
