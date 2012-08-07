FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Water polo-Spain's women power to final in Games debut
August 7, 2012 / 8:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Water polo-Spain's women power to final in Games debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Unbeaten debutants Spain edged Hungary 10-9 to claim a spot in the women’s Olympic water polo final on Tuesday.

Spain’s youngsters, who also beat Hungary in the group stage, face the United States in Thursday’s gold medal match.

Deafening support from Hungary’s fans, who outnumbered those waving Spanish flags, was not enough for their team to beat opponents who fired off a torrent of accurate, powerful shots.

Hungary’s men are the most successful Olympic water polo team but the women have not made the podium in the event’s 12-year existence. They just missed out on third place in 2008 but now have a shot at the bronze medal in a playoff with Australia. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Ken Ferris)

