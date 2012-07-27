FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Weather forecast cloudy for opening ceremony
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 27, 2012 / 11:38 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Weather forecast cloudy for opening ceremony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Clouds gathered over London on Friday but forecasters said there was only a small chance of a shower during the Olympics opening ceremony starting at 2000 GMT.

“It will be rather more cloudy than of late with showers across the south east through the day, some of them heavy,” Britain’s Met Office said in a statement.

“These are expected to clear during the evening to leave it mainly dry for the opening ceremony. However, there remains a small chance of a shower lingering in the evening, although there is a good chance it will be mainly dry.”

London had enjoyed hot temperatures in recent days.

For detailed forecasts: here (Editing by Mark Meadows; sara.ledwith@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: sara.ledwith.reuters.com@reuters.net; +44 20 7542 8585; For all the latest; Olympic news go to here)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.