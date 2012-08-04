FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Weightlifting-Top Russian pair withdrawn
August 4, 2012

Olympics-Weightlifting-Top Russian pair withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Russia withdrew two of their top weightlifters from the London Olympics on Saturday, both of whom were expected to challenge for the gold medal in the 105 kilogramme weight class.

Dimitriy Klokov, who won silver at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, left the competition because of an unspecified medical condition according to the Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko.

The Russian weightlifting federation said current world champion Khadzhimurat Akkaev had failed to recover from recent back surgery and would not lift in Monday’s competition. (Reporting by William James, editing by Mark Meadows)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
