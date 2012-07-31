FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Lin takes men's 69 kg gold
July 31, 2012 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Lin takes men's 69 kg gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Lin Qingfeng gave China their first men’s weightlifting gold of the London Olympics with a comfortable victory in the 69 kilogram division, drawing a standing ovation from a vocal crowd at the ExCel arena.

Lin lifted 11 kg more than silver medallist Triyatno of Indonesia, totalling 344 kg with his best efforts in the explosive snatch lift and the two-stage clean and jerk.

Having already won the competition, the 23-year-old Lin narrowly failed to complete his attempt at a world record clean and jerk.

The bronze medal went to Romanian Razvan Constantin Martin. (Reporting by William James, editing by Justin Palmer)

