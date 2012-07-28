FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Wang takes gold
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Wang takes gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - China’s Wang Mingjuan extended a 10-year unbeaten international record to win gold in the first women’s weightlifting event of the London Games, giving the Chinese team a perfect start in their defence of four Olympic titles won in Beijing.

Wang eased to victory in the 48-kilogram weight division, lifting a combined total of 205kgs to the delight of the strong Chinese contingent in the 6,000-seat ExCel arena.

Lifting the heaviest weight in both styles of lift - the explosive one-phase snatch and the two-stage clean and jerk - Wang posted a total of 8kg more than silver-medal winner Hiromi Miyake from Japan.

Ryang Chun Hwa of North Korea took the bronze with a total of 192kg, edging out 17-year-old Sirivimon Pramongkhol of Thailand. (Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)

