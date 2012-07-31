Olympics-Weightlifing-Maneza wins gold for Kazakhstan

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Maiya Maneza won weightlifting gold in the women’s 63 kilogram class, fighting off the Russian world champion Svetlana Tsarukaeva and racking up her country’s third gold medal of the London Games.

Maneza’s best lifts in the snatch and the clean and jerk styles totalled 245 kilograms, a new Olympic record total that forced Russia’s Tsarukaeva into silver medal position.

Canada’s Christine Girard won the bronze, and her country’s first women’s weightlifting medal, with a total of 236 kg. (Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)