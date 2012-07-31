FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Weightlifing-Maneza wins gold for Kazakhstan
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 31, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Weightlifing-Maneza wins gold for Kazakhstan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Maiya Maneza won weightlifting gold in the women’s 63 kilogram class, fighting off the Russian world champion Svetlana Tsarukaeva and racking up her country’s third gold medal of the London Games.

Maneza’s best lifts in the snatch and the clean and jerk styles totalled 245 kilograms, a new Olympic record total that forced Russia’s Tsarukaeva into silver medal position.

Canada’s Christine Girard won the bronze, and her country’s first women’s weightlifting medal, with a total of 236 kg. (Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.