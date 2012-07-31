FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Women's weightlifting 63kg middleweight - snatch - gold medal results
July 31, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Women's weightlifting 63kg middleweight - snatch - gold medal results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Maiya Maneza won
the gold medal in the women's weightlifting 63kg event on
Tuesday. Russia's Svetlana Tsarukaeva won the silver and
Canada's Christine Girard won the bronze.
    
 Results Table
 
                                 Snatch Clean/Jerk   Overall 
 1.  Maiya Maneza (Kazakhstan)    110    135            245     
 2.  Svetlana Tsarukaeva (Russia) 112    125            237     
 3.  Christine Girard (Canada)    103    133            236     
 4.  Sibel Simsek (Turkey)        105    130            235     
 5.  Milka Maneva (Bulgaria)      102    131            233     
 6.  Luiz Acosta (Mexico)          99    125            224     
 7.  Seen Lee (Australia)          83    103            186     
 8.  Maria Liku (Fiji)             82    100            182     
 9.  Lucia Castaneda (Nicaragua)   79    97             176     
 10. Silvana Saldarriaga (Peru)    75    97             172

