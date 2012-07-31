Olympics-Women's weightlifting 63kg middleweight - snatch - gold medal results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Maiya Maneza won the gold medal in the women's weightlifting 63kg event on Tuesday. Russia's Svetlana Tsarukaeva won the silver and Canada's Christine Girard won the bronze. Results Table Snatch Clean/Jerk Overall 1. Maiya Maneza (Kazakhstan) 110 135 245 2. Svetlana Tsarukaeva (Russia) 112 125 237 3. Christine Girard (Canada) 103 133 236 4. Sibel Simsek (Turkey) 105 130 235 5. Milka Maneva (Bulgaria) 102 131 233 6. Luiz Acosta (Mexico) 99 125 224 7. Seen Lee (Australia) 83 103 186 8. Maria Liku (Fiji) 82 100 182 9. Lucia Castaneda (Nicaragua) 79 97 176 10. Silvana Saldarriaga (Peru) 75 97 172